Coronavirus in Mumbai: Lockdown easing depends on number of hotspots

Mumbai: The state government hinted that the lockdown could be relaxed in those districts or cities where there were no corona hotspots and containment zones. Further, the state has clearly hinted that chances of any relaxation in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are bleak, but Pune City may get some respite.

If most parts of a city are corona-free, the lockdown can be relaxed in those areas, said Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh.

The state will take a final decision on the relaxation of lockdown based on the hotspots and containment zones in the city and districts, said Deshmukh, in a press conference organised on social media.

“It is clear that the lockdown in the state cannot be lifted as long as there are fresh cases of corona. But the number of hotspots will decide the extent to which this lockdown can be eased. If Mumbai has more than 50 hotspots, the lockdown can not be relaxed in Mumbai. But in Pune city, there are no hotspots in 80 per cent part of the city. So the lockdown can be relaxed in 80 per cent of the city. In many cities, there are hardly any hotspots, so, in these areas too, the lockdown can be eased.

“If a patient is found in a colony, areas falling within a 1.5km radius of the colony can be sealed. If more patients are found, then a 3km radius of the colony can be sealed and the area should be made a containment zone. After 14 days of quarantine, if there is no positive case, the area can be opened. The number of such containment zones will play a major role in deciding where lockdown restrictions can be curtailed,” he said.

Mylab testing kits soon

“The Mylab testing kits being produced in Maharashtra will be available to the state by May 1,” Deshmukh said, in answer to a question. Mylab, based in Lonavala, Pune district, has devised a testing kit which can detect corona in a short time, which has been approved by the Centre Currently, the state has the capacity to carry out 2.10 lakh tests in a month, he said.

“Though there are complaints from Gujarat about the flaws in the rapid tests kits imported from China, in Maharashtra, state government has not received any such complaint,” he mentioned. He also made it clear that the authority of buying and supplying these kits rests with the Centre, and not with the state government.