Coronavirus in Mumbai: Lockdown blues- Tragdey and cheating

Mumbai: The lockdown has forced some people to extreme pain and for some to cheat the government machinery.

In Kokan, two youths from Mumbai were arrested for cheating police to allow them to visit their native city. In another extreme, a woman labourer could not attend funeral of her husband due to lockdown.

After the lockdown, two youths from Mumbai were restless to visit their native village near Rajapur in Ratnagiri district which is around 370 KM from Mumbai.

They started their journey on two-wheeler and crossed almost all police check posts by telling the police that their aunt has died and they are going for funeral. They were let off at each check post.

When they were 160 KM away from Rajapur, they were stopped at Bharna Naka near Khed town. When they repeated the same reason, Assistant Sub Inspector posted at the check post did not believe them.

He asked them to make a video call. As they have already briefed their aunt and her family members, they all acted well.

The aunt wore white cloth on her body and lied on the floor like a dead body. But still the ASI was not satisfied. He asked the police patil of the village. When the police patil reached at their aunt’s home, their cheating was exposed. When it was clear that she was alive and youths were cheating police.