Coronavirus in Mumbai: Local clinic open at BMC warning

However, with most of the clinics being shut, residents were compelled to visit BMC hospitals for their cold, fever and other medical issues. "I had cold and cough, but no clinic was open in Mahim.

Given the situation, my family was scared and so was me. We called the BMC helpline number, but they asked us to either visit Hinduja or any other civic hospital," said Rocky Shivtarkar, a resident.

"I was not inclined to visit any BMC hospital as there were chances, I may get infected since hundreds of people were visiting these hospitals for the corona tests. I called my family physician and took medical prescription on WhatsApp," he added.

Taking cognizance of such issues, the BMC on Tuesday issued a circular warning all such local clinics to resume services as usual. It had also warned action against those who won't comply with the directive.

"Now, since the BMC has issued the circular, we are bound to open the clinics and expose ourselves to the risk of getting infected as we have no personalised protection equipment (PPE).

We hope the BMC provides us with it, else we will be again forced to shut our clinics," a doctor from Chembur said on the condition of anonymity.