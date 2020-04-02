Coronavirus in Mumbai: Local clinic open at BMC warning

Mumbai: A day after the city civic body warned local clinics of action for shutting down during the lockdown period, local doctors have returned to their clinics in the city. Most of these doctors had kept their clinics shut as they were afraid of being infected with the deadly virus.
"We have area-wise associations and our association had decided to keep the clinics shut as the cases are rising. There were chances that we could get infected as people with even mild cold and fever would throng up our clinics," Dr Disha Jain said.
"Our association had asked us to keep our clinics open on our very own risk. None of us wanted to take any risk as there were chances of spreading the virus," Dr Jain added.
However, with most of the clinics being shut, residents were compelled to visit BMC hospitals for their cold, fever and other medical issues. "I had cold and cough, but no clinic was open in Mahim.
Given the situation, my family was scared and so was me. We called the BMC helpline number, but they asked us to either visit Hinduja or any other civic hospital," said Rocky Shivtarkar, a resident.
"I was not inclined to visit any BMC hospital as there were chances, I may get infected since hundreds of people were visiting these hospitals for the corona tests. I called my family physician and took medical prescription on WhatsApp," he added.
Taking cognizance of such issues, the BMC on Tuesday issued a circular warning all such local clinics to resume services as usual. It had also warned action against those who won't comply with the directive.
"Now, since the BMC has issued the circular, we are bound to open the clinics and expose ourselves to the risk of getting infected as we have no personalised protection equipment (PPE).
We hope the BMC provides us with it, else we will be again forced to shut our clinics," a doctor from Chembur said on the condition of anonymity.
