Coronavirus in Mumbai: Latest list of COVID-19 containment zones from Colaba in SoBo to Borivali in West and Mulund in East issued by BMC

Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally increased to 5,84,754 on Saturday with the addition of 12,614 new cases, the state health department said.

With 322 COVID-19 patients dying during the day, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 19,749, the department said. A total of 6,844 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the number of recovered persons to 4,08,286, it said in a statement. There are 1,56,409 active cases in the state at present, it added.

Mumbai city reported the highest single-day cases in the state with a spike of 1,254 on Saturday, with 48 deaths, reported PTI. Meanwhile, Mumbai's growth rate of coronavirus cases, as on August 15, stands at 0.84 per cent.