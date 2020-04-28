Coronavirus in Mumbai: Kurla traffic constable dies; third cop in as many days

MUMBAI: A week after a 56-year-old police constable attached to the Kurla traffic division was admitted to a civic-run hospital after displaying Covid-19 symptoms and tested positive last Friday, he succumbed to the disease on Monday.

Police said Head Constable Shivaji Sonawane had complained of fever and mild symptoms last week, after which he was admitted to KEM Hospital. Sonawane, who is survived by his wife and a son, resided in the Kamani area in Kurla. On April 20, he felt feverish and approached a general physician at a private clinic.