Coronavirus in Mumbai: Kurla station NGO feeds stranded migrants

Mumbai: A Kurla-based foundation has come to the rescue of daily wagers, the poor and needy who have been badly affected by the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Various charities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have come forward to help by supplying groceries, food and other assistance.
One such is the Qadri Education and Welfare Foundation, which has been providing cooked food packets to people who have temporarily occupied Kurla Terminus; they are unable to reach their hometowns because trains are currently suspended. The foundation also takes care of stray animals in the area, said Salim Qadri, founder of the trust.
The eight members of the foundation have been funding the activities with their own money. Salim said, "The poor are the worst-affected by the pandemic. So long as we have funds, we will provide all possible assistance to distressed people."
Every day, the foundation serves food from 12.30pm to 1.30pm, while dinner is being served between 8pm and 9:30pm for the last one week. Salim said, "We cannot provide dining service, as no assemblies of any kind are allowed. Therefore, food packets are being provided at the above-mentioned timings to people at Kurla terminus."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)