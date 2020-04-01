Coronavirus in Mumbai: Kurla station NGO feeds stranded migrants

Mumbai: A Kurla-based foundation has come to the rescue of daily wagers, the poor and needy who have been badly affected by the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Various charities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have come forward to help by supplying groceries, food and other assistance.

One such is the Qadri Education and Welfare Foundation, which has been providing cooked food packets to people who have temporarily occupied Kurla Terminus; they are unable to reach their hometowns because trains are currently suspended. The foundation also takes care of stray animals in the area, said Salim Qadri, founder of the trust.