Coronavirus in Mumbai: KEM administers anti-tuberculosis vaccination to 20 elderly volunteers

Twenty elderly volunteers between the age group of 60-80 years have been administered with the anti-tuberculosis vaccination (TB) — Bacille Calmette-Guérin vaccine (BCG) at the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital.

As part of the trials, which had been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), an estimated 200 elderly citizens in the age group of 60 to 80, free from COVID-19 or any other ailments, will be inoculated with a dose of BCG vaccine.

“BCG vaccines are given to those volunteers who are healthy and their both RT-PCR and antigen testing turn out to be negative. Moreover for the next one year, the inoculated persons will be monitored for the presence of antibodies in their blood and how they respond in the context of COVID-19,” said a doctor.