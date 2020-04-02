Coronavirus in Mumbai: Kandivali doctor tests positive for virus

MUMBAI: A Kandivali-based doctor, who practices medicine at his own clinic near Malad (E), was recently tested positive for Covid-19. Preliminary information has revealed that the doctor had treated at least 200 patients in the last three weeks, who will be checked for the infection.

Meanwhile, doctors at the civic hospital have been asked to take over the patients of the Covid -19 positive tested doctor.

The infected doctor was admitted in the hospital last week, said police. Police said, the doctor, a resident of Samta Nagar in Kandivali (E), has a dispensary in Neelyog Tower at Dhanjiwadi area in Malad (E).

Last week, he had treated close to 200 patients, but was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital after he was feeling uneasiness. Two days ago, the doctor was tested positive for coronavirus and the medical professionals alerted the civic authorities as well as the police regarding the same.