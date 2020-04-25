Coronavirus in Mumbai: Kalyan-Dombivli records six new cases

Kalyan: There were six new cases of Coronavirus reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the region so far to 114. This included the three deaths in the region. Out of the six cases, four were from Dombivli west, one from Kalyan East and another from Ambivli village, according to health officials from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). Out of the 114 patients, 76 patients were under treatment while 35 of them had recovered and were discharged from the hospital.

Apart from the containment measures and sanitisation, the KDMC health department is tracing contacts and has embarked on a house-to-house survey in Kalyan and Dombivli west. The vehicular movement has been blocked from all sides and police are deployed at all access points. Stringent measures have been put in place to prevent people leave their homes without any valid reasons.

Meanwhile, there were three new cases reported in Bhiwandi on Friday, taking the number of cases to 18 in this region. Eight cases are from Bhiwandi taluka and ten are from the Bhiwandi City. Out of the three patients one is a 30-year-old woman and other are her two children a 12 year old boy and a 2 year-old girl. They all returned to Bhiwandi from Dahisar east after a month's stay. The health department from Bhiwandi-Nizampura City Municipal Corporation has currently identified and quarantined the high risk seven people and is keeping a close watch on them.

Health Officials of the Bhiwandi-Nizampura City Municipal Corporation informed that in all, 141 people have been placed in an institutional quarantine