Coronavirus in Mumbai: Jewellers allowed to open shops for security checks

Mumbai: Amidst lockdown, special permission was granted to 3000 jewellery shops and thousands of jewellery manufacturing units and to its workers to open their shops on Saturday for necessary security checking.

As per the permission, the jewellery shops and around 30,000 jewellery manufacturing units, bullion offices and others were opened with their shutters down.

A few days ago, when the liquor shops were opened, many complained that their shops have already been opened by the burglars and liquor worth lakhs were found to be stolen.

In a similar incident, a jewellery unit from Andheri was found to be broken and jewellery worth Rs 7 crore were reportedly stolen. To avoid such incidents, the shops from the Zaveri Bazaar were given the special permission.