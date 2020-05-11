Coronavirus in Mumbai: Jewellers allowed to open shops for security checks

Mumbai: Amidst lockdown, special permission was granted to 3000 jewellery shops and thousands of jewellery manufacturing units and to its workers to open their shops on Saturday for necessary security checking.
As per the permission, the jewellery shops and around 30,000 jewellery manufacturing units, bullion offices and others were opened with their shutters down.
A few days ago, when the liquor shops were opened, many complained that their shops have already been opened by the burglars and liquor worth lakhs were found to be stolen.
In a similar incident, a jewellery unit from Andheri was found to be broken and jewellery worth Rs 7 crore were reportedly stolen. To avoid such incidents, the shops from the Zaveri Bazaar were given the special permission.
"It's been more than a month and a half since our shops have been closed due to the lockdown. Since most of the shops have lockers inside, there is always a threat of robbery and when the shops are closed for consecutive days the risk increases.
As a reason we approached Mumbai police and demanded special permission to check whether everything is at its place or not," said Kumar Jain, Vise President of Mumbai Jewellers Association.
On Saturday, around 3000 jewellery shops, around 30,000 other offices of Angadia (courier services), bullion traders and jewellery manufacturing units were opened amid police deployment. All the shops have been given time slots from morning to evening to avoid the rush.
