Coronavirus in Mumbai: Inmates have 'right to life', take all measures to protect them from COVID-19, HC tells Govt

Observing that the inmates have a right to live in a safe environment just like the ones outside the prison, the Bombay High Court has ordered the Maharashtra government to come up with a policy decision to tackle the situation and to ensure that the coronavirus does not further spread in any other prisons across the state. The HC has ordered the authorities to take care of the inmates, especially those who are senior citizens and are suffering from other ailments and are prone to getting affected by coronavirus.

A bench of Justice Bharati Dangre also ordered the jail authorities to ensure that the virus does not spread further in the Arthur Road jail due to overcrowding.

The judge was hearing a plea filed by a 43-year-old inmate, who is suffering from diabetes, hypertension and high blood pressure, seeking release on medical grounds. He argued that he is vulnerable and can get afflicted with the virus easily as more than 70 inmates and staffers of the Arthur Road prison have tested positive of coronavirus.