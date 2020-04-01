Coronavirus in Mumbai: India calls for further enhancing affordable access to medicines

Mumbai: India on Tuesday called for further enhancing affordable access to medicines and facilitating easier movement of health professionals across national borders.

At the meeting of trade and investment ministers of G20 countries, Union minister of commerce Piyush Goyal called for united action to address international trade disruptions. Goyal stressed on the need to uphold our multilateral commitments and improve upon its effectiveness to meet current challenges.

“We are confident that with improved regulatory and R&D cooperation, India can further enhance its capabilities to serve the world in crisis like this. We must ensure that suitable instruments stay in place to address these inabilities and preserve the life, livelihood, food and nutritional security of the poorest.” he said.

The minister expressed solidarity with the world and expressed India’s support to all frontline health professionals, sanitation workers and all those involved in maintaining essential services to fight the pandemic.