Mumbai: Lacking basic amenities like masks and gloves, doctors at the government-run St George Hospital turned away patients who came to the OPD seeking treatment for fever on Thursday morning. Frustrated at not receiving care after waiting in line for hours, patients began hurling abuses at the doctors.

Every day, around 60 patients visit the OPD, exhibiting flu symptoms, some of wh0m could possibly be CoVID-19 patients. In a clear violation of World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, doctors are being made to work in OPDs without enough protective gear.

The symptoms of CoVID19 are like the seasonal flu - fever, cough and cold. Not willing to take chances, hundreds of people with flu-like symptoms are flocking to hospitals for check-ups at the hint of a cold, cough or fever.