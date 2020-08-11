Coronavirus in Mumbai: If spas & malls can be allowed, why not shrines?

If liquor shops, spas and multiplexes can be thrown open to public, albeit with certain restrictions, why can't temples be opened for devotees?

This was Bombay High Court’s poser on Tuesday to the Maharashtra government.

The court has accordingly asked the state to file its stand on the issue and also specify whether the Jain community could be allowed to visit their temples, particularly during Paryushana.

A bench of Justices Shahrukh Kathawalla and Madhav Jamdar was dealing with a bunch of petitions seeking directives to the state authorities to allow the Jain community to visit their temples during the holy period, which starts from August 15.

Having considered the submissions, Justice Kathawalla ordered the Secretary, State Disaster Management, to consider the representation of the Jain community at the earliest.

"The authority must explain if the malls and market places, barber shops, spas, saloons, beauty parlours, liquor shops etc. can be operated, why the Jain devotees should not be allowed to visit their places of worship," Justice Kathawalla said.

The matter is likely to be taken up for hearing on August 13.