FPJ Exclusive: Amid coronavirus outbreak, here's how fliers have attempted to bypass quarantine

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Public Health Minister on Thursday unearthed a modus operandi of some travellers emanating from coronavirus affected countries to avoid 100% quarantine on arrival at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports.

They were able to achieve this by plotting their itinerary in such a way that they returned via a non-affected country and thereby circumvented the stringent rules.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope, who visited the Mumbai International Airport to supervise the screening facility there, told FPJ, ''A few people, who visited a country considered to be high-risk, escaped quarantine for coronavirus as they returned via another country.

It is mandatory for travellers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Iran and Italy to be quarantined. Those escaping the quarantine is a matter of serious concern, as it may lead to local transmission.''

Tope said such cases had surfaced in Pune where the district administration has now decided to resort to 100% quarantine of all passengers arriving from overseas.