Coronavirus in Mumbai: Hospitals send 'thank you' note to BEST staff

MUMBAI: The Tata Memorial hospital and Nair hospital have written to the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking management thanking its staffers for being in the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic.
BEST is providing door to door pick up and drop service to the paramedic staffers and essential service providers of these hospitals ferrying them as far as Virar, Ambernath and Mulund.
The undertaking has extended this support voluntarily on request of the hotel administrations. "If this generosity was not extended by your staff during such a pandemic situation or patient care situation services could have crumbled.
Therefore, I and the entire staffers of Tata memorial hospital are thankful to the BEST for their selfless service" wrote Dr. CS Pramesh, director Tata hospital on a letter addressed to BEST GM Surendrakumar Bagde.
