Coronavirus in Mumbai: Here is BMC's new ward-wise list of total COVID-19 active and cured cases

Maharashtra reported 2,436 new coronavirus patients on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the state to 80,229, a health department statement said.

139 COVID-19 patients died during the day, taking the death toll to 2,849.

Out of 139 deaths on Friday, 93 were reported from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including 54 from Mumbai city.

As many as 1,475 patients were discharged after recovery from hospitals in the state, taking the number of recovered patients till now to 35,156.

Here is a ward-wise list of total COVID-19 active cases (A) and cured (C) cases (as on June 4) given by BMC Epidemic Cell:

1. G (North) - Dharavi, Mahim, Dadar- 1234 (A), 1911 (C)

2. E - Byculla, Madanpura, Agripada, Nagpada, Dockyard, Reay Rd, Mazgaon- 1455 (A), 1235 (C)

3. F (North) - Matunga, Sion, Antop hill, Wadala, Hindu Colony - 1495 (A), 1196 (C)

4. L ward - Kurla, Sakinaka, Asalpha, Chandivali- 1600 (A), 1226 (C)

5. H (East) - Bandra E, Santacruz E, Khar E - 1258 (A), 1133 (C)

6. K (West) - Andheri W, Juhu, Jogeshwari W, Versova, Oshiwara - 1396 (A), 1175 (C)

7. K (East) - Andheri E, Jogeshwari E, Vile Parle E - 1561 (A), 1064 (C)