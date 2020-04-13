Coronavirus in Mumbai: Healthcare workers get a helping hand

Mumbai: With all hope pinned on doctors, nurses, paramedics and hospital staff during the crucial battle against the coronavirus pandemic, families of these personnel need to be taken care of. While medical staff are working long hours at hospitals to save lives, their partners, children, parents and pets are left unattended at home.

Adopt families, take care of kids, pets

Apart from doctors and nurses, there are cleaning staff, ambulance drivers, security guards, ward boys, interns and workers at pharmacy stores who are working round the clock to provide services.

Kalim Mudassar, an ambulance driver, said, "I am on the watch 24x7, because we could get emergency calls from the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health department at any time.

I am eating and sleeping in the ambulance van. My neighbours are taking care of my wife and children so I am relieved and I can focus on my work." While, Pritesh Jagtap, a worker at a pharmacy store in Malad, said, "Since the lockdown, only chemists and pharmacy stores have been open 24x7. I am staying in my store and sleeping for five hours every day.

We take turns to sleep, because our store is open all night. Some volunteers from my slum settlement provided packets of rice and dal to my parents as they are senior citizens and cannot go out to shop. There are many more personnel like me whose families need help."

No time to buy groceries

Medical staff are working 12-hour shifts every day at hospitals on a rotational basis without weekly offs. Talina Singhania, a superintendent at a maternity center, said, "We have beds full of pregnant women who need medical assistance all the time. We cannot stay in lockdown and leave the women unattended even on a single day.

I have kids at home too, but I am working from 9 am to 10 pm every day. When am I supposed to go to the supermarket, wait in long queues and buy groceries? My kids are eating one meal a day, because I return home at 11pm and then start cooking."

No food to eat

Apart from the medical risks, nurses who are living on their own revealed they do not have food to eat. Vaijanti Murli, a nurse living on rent in Mumbai, said, "I live by myself in a small apartment in Mumbai. I have to report to work by 7 am and, by the time I finish my shift, all the shops and stores are shut.

I cannot even stock up groceries. Most nights, I return home late and sleep hungry. I am surviving on coffee. I understand it is my profession but most of my colleagues are finding it difficult to handle the pressure."

Need help from neighbours, friends and relatives If you know of any medical personnel residing in your building or nearby area, please share your basic ration, provide transport or help in any way possible, appealed Sudesh Patil, a senior doctor.

Patil said, "If there are any medical personnel living in your vicinity, then maybe you can share your food, provide basic transport or keep a check on their families. We welcome help from any source during this time as it will help us to remain focussed on our work and dedicate our time to save the lives of patients."