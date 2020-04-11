Coronavirus in Mumbai: Healthcare givers loth to work with suspected, infected patients

Mumbai: After several nurses and non medical staff at several hospitals were infected, having come in contact with patients subsequently diagnosed positive for coronavirus, and with the rising number of cases every day, understandably, this section of the healthcare givers is now scared to work where suspected or infected patients are admitted.

They are demanding that hospitals follow the World Health Organisation's guidelines to the letter when it comes to their training and in the issuing of standardised PPE kits, before deploying them to Covid wards.

This comes after several nurses and non-medical staffers were infected at Wockhardt, Jaslok, Breach Candy, Hinduja, Saifee, Sushrusha, Bhabha and King Edward Memorial Hospitals.

Currently, they are all in quarantine and their samples have been sent to Kasturba Hospital for testing. Healthcare workers are the frontline warriors of the Covid-19 outbreak response and as such, are exposed to hazards that put them at great risk of infection.