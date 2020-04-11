Coronavirus in Mumbai: Healthcare givers loth to work with suspected, infected patients

Mumbai: After several nurses and non medical staff at several hospitals were infected, having come in contact with patients subsequently diagnosed positive for coronavirus, and with the rising number of cases every day, understandably, this section of the healthcare givers is now scared to work where suspected or infected patients are admitted.
They are demanding that hospitals follow the World Health Organisation's guidelines to the letter when it comes to their training and in the issuing of standardised PPE kits, before deploying them to Covid wards.
This comes after several nurses and non-medical staffers were infected at Wockhardt, Jaslok, Breach Candy, Hinduja, Saifee, Sushrusha, Bhabha and King Edward Memorial Hospitals.
Currently, they are all in quarantine and their samples have been sent to Kasturba Hospital for testing. Healthcare workers are the frontline warriors of the Covid-19 outbreak response and as such, are exposed to hazards that put them at great risk of infection.
Hazards include pathogen exposure, long working hours, psychological distress, fatigue, occupational burnout, stigma, physical and psychological violence etc. One of the nurses at Wockhardt hospital said the hospital administration has failed to follow the basic guidelines of the WHO, which resulted in their being infected.
“Last week, we submitted a letter to the BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi, demanding standardised PPE and training for nurses who are in direct contact with Covid patients,” she said. Jibin TC, president, United Nurse Association, said hospitals lack basic facilities in isolation wards and there is a continuous breach of government guidelines by private hospitals.
"Had the hospital followed guidelines in taking precautions, nurses would not have been infected with coronavirus. We have also demanded free medical support for healthcare workers and their families,” he said.
On the other hand, Ramling Mali, member of the Maharashtra Nurse Association, denied that such demands had been made by nurses working at government hospitals and claimed no PPE was required for non-medical staff who are not treating Covid patients.
