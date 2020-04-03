Coronavirus in Mumbai: Health Ministry identifies 22 potential hotspots

Mumbai: The Ministry of Health on Thursday issued an advisory on the human resources management of Covid-19. Although there is no evidence to widespread community transmission, 20 existing and 22 potential hot spots have been identified.
The containment measures to break the chain of transmission and clinical management of those affected would require large human resource (HR). According to the Ministry, enhanced deployment of HR is required in surveillance activities, supervisory management of containment operations at grass root level, laboratory testing, collection, collation and dissemination of data.
Further, HRwillbeneeded in clinical management of suspect and confirmed cases in isolation wards, critical care management, patient transportation and referral and for cleaning, disinfection and waste management.
In view of the rising coronavirus positive cases across the country especially after the Tablighi Jammat meet in Delhi, the Ministry said HR willhavetobedeployedforthe management of quarantine, isolation facilities, logistics and supply chain management and for psychosocial care.
The Ministry said the identified HR will be trained using online training programs developed by it. These trainings will be designed to suit requirement of each, and every section of healthcare worker involved in the containment operations.
More importantly, the trainingsfordifferenttargetgroups will cover field surveillance, contact tracing, data managementandreporting,sampling, packaging and shipment of specimen and hospital infection prevention and control including use of appropriate personal protection equipment(PPE)PPEs and biomedical waste management.
Each State will identify and designate a Nodal officer for Training who will coordinate all training activities in the State. Such pooled human resources would stay in the containment zone till the containment operations are over.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)