Coronavirus in Mumbai: Health Ministry identifies 22 potential hotspots

Mumbai: The Ministry of Health on Thursday issued an advisory on the human resources management of Covid-19. Although there is no evidence to widespread community transmission, 20 existing and 22 potential hot spots have been identified.

The containment measures to break the chain of transmission and clinical management of those affected would require large human resource (HR). According to the Ministry, enhanced deployment of HR is required in surveillance activities, supervisory management of containment operations at grass root level, laboratory testing, collection, collation and dissemination of data.

Further, HRwillbeneeded in clinical management of suspect and confirmed cases in isolation wards, critical care management, patient transportation and referral and for cleaning, disinfection and waste management.