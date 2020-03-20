Coronavirus in Mumbai: Gudi Padwa celebrations to take a back seat amid virus scare

Mumbai: The annual traditional Gudi Padwa celebration and the famous shobha yatra (women bike rallies) across Maharashtra is likely to be cancelled this year owing to 'social distancing' amid the coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

The Dadar-Mahim area, which witnesses maddening rush ahead and during Gudi Padwa every year, will don a deserted look this year during the festival as all shops will remain shut.

One of the most popular summertime festivals of Maharashtra, Gudi Pawda is considered as beginning of the Hindu calender in the state.

The Maharashtrian New Year is ushered in with much pomp and show across the city.