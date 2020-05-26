Coronavirus in Mumbai: GSB Wadala postpones Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to February 2021

Every year, Ganeshotsav is celebrated with a lot of fanfare all over Maharashtra. For Mumbai, especially, the festival holds a special place as every lane, nook and corner is decked up for bappa. The preparation for the festival begin months in advance. And, given the current circumstances, many are wondering what happens once the festival month approaches—given that there seems no respite from the coronavirus outbreak. And looking at the low-key Eid celebration, seems like Ganeshotsav celebrations may be muted.

On Monday, Goud Saraswat Brahmin Sarvajanik (GSB) Ganeshotsav Samiti of Wadala, made a big announcement: It has postponed its Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to February 2021 due to COVID-19 outbreak.

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, under the directions of our respected H H Swamijees it has been decided to postpone this years (2020) Ganeshotsava at Shri Ram Mandir Wadala to Magh shudh Chaturthi in the month of February 2021. This decision has been taken in view of health and safety of people," Mukund Kamat Trustee Secretary, of G.S.B Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti Ram Mandir Wadala Mumbai, said in a statement.

The GSB Wadala Ganeshotsav Samiti is considered one of the richest mandals in the city and sees a footfall of 8,000 devotees per day. It’s also one of the most popular Sarvajanik Ganesh pandals in Mumbai. And when a pandal of their stature makes such a statement, it certainly hints at Ganeshotsav won’t be the same this year.

Meanwhile, Lalbaug Raja Ganesotsav Mandal in association with BMC recently launched thermal scanner and oxygen vans. The mandal made this announcement on Twitter, but spoke nothing about postponing Ganeshotsav celebrations.