Coronavirus in Mumbai: Grade IV workers complain of discrimination by admin

Doctors, nurses and class IV workers are working day night to treat them. Food for over one thousand doctors and nurses is being provided by Tata organisation. Doctors and nurses in BYL Nair hospital get food packets form hotels and they have it in the canteen.

But the workers are provided food from local eateries and have no option but to eat in the open. We are also working hard as the doctors and nurses. Then why we are not getting the same food as they are getting, asked the workers.

"Corporation should not discriminate. This is annoying as they are also risking their life. The safety of workers is important," Ramesh Jadhav, President, Republican Kamgar Sena, said.