Coronavirus in Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones from Colaba in SoBo to Borivali in West and Mulund in East issued by BMC as of June 20

As per the official update by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (BMC), Mumbai reported 1,269 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the COVID-19 tally of the city to 64,068.

The city registered 114 more new deaths, pushing its death toll to 3,423.

401 people were recovered in Mumbai on Friday. Currently, the city has 28,388 active cases, as per the official report of BMC.