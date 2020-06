Coronavirus in Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones from Colaba in SoBo to Borivali in West and Mulund in East issued by BMC as of June 18

As per the official update by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (BMC), Mumbai reported 1,359 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 tally of the city to 61,501.

The city reported 77 more deaths, pushing its death toll to 3,242.

298 people were recovered in Mumbai on Wednesday. Currently, the city has 26,921 active cases.

Here is the full list of containment zones in Mumbai:

1. A 1 400001 M.R.A. Police Quarters, M.R.A. Road, Fort

2. A 2 400001 M.R.A. Bmc Colony, M.R.A. Road, Fort

3. A 3 400001 Ramgad Vasahat Zopadpatti, P D'Mello Road, Near St George Hospital, Fort

4. A 4 400001 Servant Quarters, Cama Hospital, Mahapalika Marg,Fort

5. A 5 400001 D Block, Mahapalika Marg, Cama Hospital, Fort

6. A 6 400001 Bombay Diason Trust Association Servant Quarters, Hajarimal Somani Marg, Near Sterling Cinema, Fort

7. A 7 400001 St. George Hospital Chawl 22/2 Servant Quarters, P D'Mello Road, Fort

8. A 8 400001 Water Police Line,Vaju Kotak Marg, Fort

9. A 9 400001 Water Police Line,Vaju Kotak Marg, Bellard Pear

10. A 10 400005 Sunder Nagari, Azad Nagari, Darya Nagar, Lala Nigam Road, Near Colaba Market, Sunder Nagar,Colaba

11. A 11 400005 Machchimar Nagar, Capt. Prakash Pethe Marg, Colaba

12. A 12 400005 Ganeshmurti Nagar Part No.1,2,3, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg,Ganeshmurthi Nagar, Colaba

13. A 13 400005 Ambedkar Nagar,Capt. Prakash Pethe Marg, Colaba

14. A 14 400005 Geeta Nagar,Dr Homi Bhabha Road,Near Navy Nagar, Colaba

15. A 15 400005 A-Kantak House,Nouroji Road, First Koli Lane, Colaba Market, Colaba

16. A 16 400005 Swarajya Society Transit Camp,Opposite Cuffe Parade Police Station, Ambedkar Nagar, Colaba