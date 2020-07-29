Coronavirus in Mumbai: Full list of containment zones in the island city as of July 28

Maharashtra on Wednesday crossed the 2 million Covid-19 tests threshold mark, the highest in the country for any state, officials said, here.

As per the official data, the state has conducted 20,21,437 tests -- 10,21,063 in government laboratories and 10,00,374 in private labs. Of these, only 407,877 (20.18 per cent) turned positive.

The state accounts for the highest 391,440 Covid-19 cases, including 144,694 active cases, 14,165 fatalities and 232,277 recoveries.

On March 9, when the first pair of Covid cases were detected at Pune, there were only two labs - one in Mumbai and the other in Pune. It has now grown to over 125 testing labs, scattered across the state.

