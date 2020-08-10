Coronavirus in Mumbai: Full list of containment zones in the island city as of August 10

Maharashtra on Monday reported 9,181 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 5,24,513, while the death toll crossed the 18,000-mark with 293 new fatalities, 46 of them in Mumbai, said a state health official.

The statewide tally stood at 5,24,513 with the addition of 9,181 new cases, while the fatality figure rose to 18,050 after 293 more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

Also, 6,711 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing up the recovery tally to 3,58,421, the official said.

There are 1,47,735 active cases in the state at present, he added.

Mumbai reported 925 new coronavirus cases and 46 deaths, taking the tally to 1,24,307 and the toll to 6,845, the official said.

The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 19,172, he added.

Meanwhile, here's the full list of containment zones in Mumbai as of August 10: