Coronavirus in Mumbai: Four new virus cases in Kalyan-Dombivali

Thane: Four new cases of coronavirus were reported in Kalyan-Dombivali on Tuesday, bringing the total number of those infected to 14 so far. A youth and a 67-year-old woman are among the four who tested positive. The youth was one of the attendees at a wedding in Dombivali on March 19.

Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials are suspecting that these new cases may be an instance of community transmission. They are now testing the family members of the four new patients.

On Monday, a 35-year-old and his 60-year-old mother, who had also attended the same wedding tested positive. So far, the number of infected persons in attendance at the Dombivali wedding, is three.

A 25-year-old man who had returned from Turkey on March 9 was asked to self-quarantine. However, in violation of this rule, he attended a cousin's wedding in Dombivali on March 19. It is likely he came in contact with several others at this time. Around 1,000 people reportedly attended the wedding.

KDMC health department officials said, "We suspect that the case of the 67-yearold woman might be an instance of direct or community transmission. We are trying to ascertain her travel history." The steady increase in the number of positive cases has left people in Kalyan-Dombivali shocked.

KDMC officials told The Free Press Journal that nearly 513 people have been quarantined after the lockdown. They have appealed to the public to immediately notify them if any person exhibits corona symptoms. Meanwhile, Tilak Nagar Police have filed a FIR against four people who had reportedly organised the event.