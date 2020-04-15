Coronavirus in Mumbai: For 2nd day in a row, 350 new cases in state

As per the state health department, 352 new cases and 11 deaths were reported in the state, taking the total count to 2,334 and 160 deaths so far. Of the 11 deaths reported in the state, nine were in Mumbai and one each in Mira-Bhayandar and Pune. Until now, 229 people have recovered.

242 of the cases were from Mumbai, followed by Pune (39), Malegaon (14), Nagpur (11), Thane (9), Mira-Bhayandar (7), Pimpri-Chinchwad (6), Vasai-Virar (5), four each from Kalyan-Dombivli, Buldana and Aurangabad and one each from Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Raigad, Yavatmal, Ahmednagar, Nashik and Dhule.

Health officials said 112 of 178 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Mumbai, followed by 15 in Navi Mumbai, 38 from Pune Municipal Corporation, five from Nashik Municipal Corporation, two from Akola and Aurangabad and one each from Kolhapur, Nagpur, Aurangabad and two deceased were from other states. “Among the 18 who died today were 12 men and 6 women.

Five of the deceased were aged above 60, 11 patients were from the 40 to 60 years age group and two were under 40 years of age. In 13 of these 18 patients (72%), there were high-risk comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease. One of the deceased had cancer and another had tuberculosis.

There have been 178 COVID19 deaths in the state,” informed a health official. According to the state health department, 2,075 positive cases were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), of which 1,756 are from Mumbai and 315 from Navi Mumbai.

So far, 127 corona deaths have occurred in this region. Of the 46,588 laboratory samples, 42,808 were found negative and 2,684 positives, on Monday; 259 patients have been discharged till date while 67,701 are in home quarantine and 5,687 in institutional quarantine.