Coronavirus in Mumbai: For 1st time in months, 4 civic wards have zero containment zones





According to the BMC dashboard, until January 7, there were only 211 CZs in the city as compared to 2,600 in the early months of the pandemic. Moreover, the number of daily Covid cases too dropped below 1,000 in the last three months, leading to a reduction in CZs.



Of the four wards, R/C and G/S wards have a greater number of slumdwellers and the number of corona cases in these wards were high. However, R/C ward topped the charts, reporting 21,379 cases until January 6, with a recovery rate of 94.48 per cent while it was 96 per cent in G/S ward.



Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said that Worli Koliwada stayed marked as a CZ from the last week of March to mid-November. While the highest number of CZs were marked in April and May, they had over 10 such zones even in June, July and August. “Currently, the ward has a recovery rate of 96 per cent and due to the large population, the CZs were huge, covering most of the population. Worli Koliwada itself had around 40,000 people. The de-containment process was done in a phased manner, when there was a drop in cases,” he said.