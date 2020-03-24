Coronavirus in Mumbai: Food supply ‘ won't get hit ’, says Chhagan Bhujbal

Mumbai: As PM Modi announced a 21-day national lockdown to fight against the virus, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Chhagan Bhujbal called upon citizens not to resort to panic buying as there is enough food grain stock for next six months.

Both promised that citizens would continue to get essential commodities, including vegetables, food grains and milk; the supply won’t be interrupted in any way. The government has already started distribution of rice, wheat for April and May through fair price shops.

The Union ministry of consumer affairs has put in place a price monitoring mechanism for steady supply of essential commodities.

Bhujbal told FPJ, ‘‘Despite closure of district borders and imposition of section 144, people should not worry about getting essential commodities.

There is ample supply of good grains, including rice and wheat, for the next six months.