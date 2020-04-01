Coronavirus in Mumbai: Flying squads will check you at home!

Mumbai: as the number of coronavirus positive patients spiked in Mumbai, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the BMC to set up flying squads in all 227 wards and conduct house to-house checking.

This is to strictly curb community transmission in the city and stop the pandemic from entering the third phase. His message to BMC was to implement the containment plan vigorously in Greater Mumbai.

Thackeray instructed that attention must be paid to checking those people who arrived in the city between March 12 and 23. Also, if somebody tries to hide, then he should be taken for testing. He asked the civic body to take the help of private doctors and hospitals to augment the treatment of the infected.