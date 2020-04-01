Coronavirus in Mumbai: First coronavirus case reported in Dharavi

Dharavi, infamous as Asia's biggest slum, has recorded its first coronavirus case on Wednesday. The slum-dwelling spread over 2.1 square kilometres in Mumbai received worldwide popularity after being pictured in Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire.

"One coronavirus positive case has been found in Shahu Nagar of Dharavi in Mumbai. A team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is at the spot. Police is planning to seal the concerned building where the person has been found. More details awaited," reported ANI.

According to sources, the patient from Dharavi's Shahu Nagar is 56-year-old male.

Meanwhile, 33 new patients have been registered in the state on Wednesday. Of the 33 new patients, 30 are from Mumbai, 2 from Pune and 1 from Buldhana. The total confirmed cases currently are 335 and the total death count in the state is 13.