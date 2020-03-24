Coronavirus in Mumbai: Fair enough, cabbies want food, not fare

Mumbai: From the city currently under a lockdown comes a cabbie story, not your usual runof-the-mill fare about fare refusal but of a cabbie who actively sought fare for physical sustenance alone.

An unfortunate fallout of the lockdown has been for those who depend solely on small eateries or hotels for their meals -- suddenly, they have nowhere to go when hunger pangs strike.

At this point, there are several service providers out there who do not want money but food.One such daily wager, a taxi driver who did just this on Tuesday morning, asking the passenger he ferried to pay him not in cash, but in kind -- food. He had not eaten anything for 36 hours. The woman, Aruna S, had to go to Chembur from Mahim.

Since she was unable to flag down a cab, she was compelled to walk. She had reached as far as Matunga when she met the cabbie, in his late 50s. "I asked him if he could take me to Chembur. He gave it some thought and agreed but set an unusual condition," said Aruna, who runs a tiffin service.