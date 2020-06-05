Coronavirus in Mumbai: Experts see 2nd less virulent peak in November and December

Mumbai: Some members of the Maharashtra Government-appointed COVID 19 Task Force have indicated that the peak of the epidemic will be over in Mumbai by next week but the number of cases will increase again after the lockdown is over; and, then, may be a second spike will ensue. The other red zones will reach their peak in the next two to three months. ''We have to live with coronavirus for the next 2 years,'' they noted. In the month of November and December, Mumbai and some districts may witness a second peak but with less mutated form of virus with vaccine and herd community. ‘’We have to live with coronavirus for the next two years,’’ they have said in their presentation to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and the state government.

They have admitted that the death rate in Mumbai has come down to 3% from 7.7%, while the doubling rate has slowed down to 16 days from 3.5%. Most lives are lost between day 7 and day 14 when the febrile stage is already over. ''However, putting patients on an invasive ventilator has not helped much, as 88% of those on the ventilator died,'' they said. They have further suggested that ''COVID 19 patients, if symptomatic and having comorbidities, should only be admitted. A high flow of Nasal Cannula Oxygen is the only way to treat patients,'' they noted.

When contacted, a BMC officer of the rank of Principal Secretary, who does not want to be named, confirmed the findings of the task force members. On the other hand, the Task Force Chairman Dr Sanjay Oak preferred not to comment. These findings are crucial given that the state government has loosened the lockdown restrictions in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra. The progressive coronavirus positive patients in the state as on date have risen to 80229 of which 42215 are active with 2849 deaths. Of the 80,229 patients, a record 46080 are in Mumbai alone, of which 25768 are active and there have been 1519 deaths.

So far, 18778 have been discharged in the city. ''Antibody tests are not to be done for diagnosis. By now 5 to 10 % of the population must have developed antibodies against the virus. After 10 days of illness the virus is no longer replicating; hence though the person is symptomatic he is not likely to infect others.

It may take a few weeks for the rest to become negative to some individuals,'' said one of the senior medical practitioners from a leading private hospital who is the member of the Task Force. He suggested that the doctors should not start treatment only on clinical suspicion. ''Better get the test done. If ECG and chest X-ray are normal, then you can start Tab Azee and Tab HCQ until the reports of the tests land.’’