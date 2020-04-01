Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis demands ration for all

Mumbai: Former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Devendra Fadnavis has demanded that the Maharashtra government should give ration to all, even those who do not have a ration card. He also appealed that it should end the confusion on whether or not it will be providing ration for the next three months.

“The state government had initially hinted that those who do not have ration cards too will be supplied with ration. However, later, it decided to serve cooked food to those who do not have any ration card. This is not a practical idea.

These people are scattered. Therefore, the state government should supply them with ration on the basis of their Aadhar card.

If someone does not have both ration and Aadhar card, it should prepare a list and authenticate it to supply them ration. No body should die of hunger,” Fadnavis demanded. He also blamed the state government for creating confusion over providing three months ration at one time.

“There is a huge confusion created among ration shop owners due to the different orders issued by the state government. The government resolution issued on March 19 asks to give ration for three months at a time. A second GR issued on March 31 says food distribution should be done only on a monthly basis.

Government of India has clearly stated that ration be given at once for the next three months. It is my sincere request to the Maharashtra to clear this confusion,” he stated. He also raised the issue of denial of ration to the beneficiaries by ration shop owners.

“The shop owners are misinterpreting a sentence in the March 19 GR, which says it should be checked whether the beneficiaries have purchased ration in the past.

They are denying ration if anyone has not purchased ration in the last three months. The government should direct all the ration shop owners to provide ration to all the ration card holders, irrespective of whether they have purchased ration or not,” he said.