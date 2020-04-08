Coronavirus in Mumbai: Even delivery boys could be carriers, says Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: In a zoom call with the secretaries of buildings in his Worli constituency, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday advised residents not to venture out of homes as there are many asymptomatic carriers outside. "
Do not even order through Swiggy/Zomato as delivery guys are likely to be carriers," he said. Aaditya's advice comes a few hours after his father and CM Uddhav Thackeray, in his web address, said there is no other alternative to the lockdown if coronavirus must be defeated.
Aaditya informed that an isolation centre with 500 beds has been set up in NSCI Dome at Worli in anticipation of spiraling of COVID19 cases. Under the cluster containment plan, squads have been formed and they are very actively tracing buildings and slums and tracking down likely infected people.
Furthermore, BMC is deploying teams for sanitisation of all buildings and residential areas. This will be carried out in societies over the next few days. As for the lockdown, Aaditya hinted that it may be extended beyond April 14.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)