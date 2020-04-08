Coronavirus in Mumbai: Even delivery boys could be carriers, says Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: In a zoom call with the secretaries of buildings in his Worli constituency, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday advised residents not to venture out of homes as there are many asymptomatic carriers outside. "

Do not even order through Swiggy/Zomato as delivery guys are likely to be carriers," he said. Aaditya's advice comes a few hours after his father and CM Uddhav Thackeray, in his web address, said there is no other alternative to the lockdown if coronavirus must be defeated.