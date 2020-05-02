Coronavirus in Mumbai: Essential shops to be fined for not maintaining social distance

Mumbai: Shops selling essential commodities like fruits, vegetables or medicine have to maintain social distancing or they will have to shell out Rs 2,000 fine. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has come out with a new circular, making it mandatory for shop owners to ensure social distancing at their shops i.e. at least three feet distance between two customers.

The number of positive cases of CoVID-19 has crossed 250 under the NMMC jurisdiction and the civic body has taken the step to curtail its spread.

Twenty new cases were reported on May 1 under its jurisdiction. Of the 20 cases, 14 of them are related to the APMC market and the remaining to people travelling to Mumbai or people who had come in contact with them. As per the circular, both customers and shop owners will be penalised if there is any dereliction in maintaining social distancing.

If the distance between customers is less than three feet, both customers and show owners will have to pay a fine. While the shop owners will have to shell out Rs 2,000, the customer will be let off by collecting Rs 200.

Besides, the civic body can also register an FIR against both along with a fine. Since the NMMC comes under Thane district, which is in the red zone as per the central government report, there is unlikely to be any relaxation of the lockdown after May 3.

The civic body has decided to make it mandatory to wear masks in public places and impose fines for spitting in public places. In the initial stage, the civic body had already fined more than 100 persons for spitting in public places.

Now, this will be implemented strictly, and the fine has been quadrupled from Rs 250 to Rs 1,000. Even, wearing a mask will be strictly monitored and Rs 500 will be imposed for violators. In all the cases, the civic body can register an FIR.