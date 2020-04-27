Coronavirus in Mumbai: Eight new cases in KDMC limits, tally reaches 137

Kalyan: There were eight new cases of Coronavirus reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 137. This also includes the three deaths caused due to Coronavirus in the region.

Out of the 12 cases, includes a 40-year-old nurse who is from a private hospital, a 21-year-old employee from a private bank and a 38-year-old a State Transport driver, according to health officials from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Out of the 137 patients, 89 patients are under treatment while 45 of them had recovered and were discharged. Apart from the containment measures and sanitisation, the KDMC health department is tracing contacts and has embarked on a house-to-house survey in Kalyan and Dombivli West. The vehicular movement to the area has been blocked from all entry points and police are deployed at all access points. Stringent measures have been put in place to prevent people leaving their homes unnecessarily.

Health Officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation informed that in all, 96 people have been placed in an institutional quarantine and 4998 have been placed under home quarantined.