Coronavirus in Mumbai: Eight more BEST employees test positive for virus

MUMBAI: Eight more employees of the BrihanMumbai Electricity and Supply Transport (BEST) were tested positive of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases to 64.
All the eight employees are frontline workers battling the global pandemic, out of which seven are from the traffic department and one is from the maintenance and technical department. All of them have been quarantined and the BEST rapid action team has fast-tracked its contact tracing actions.
In another development, four employees who are undergoing treatment have showed signs of recovery. Two employees have been shifted to general ward from ICU and external oxygen requirement for two more employees has been stopped. "There are eight cases today.
However, the best thing is four patients have showed significant symptoms of recovering. We are focusing on the brighter side, as much as we are taking pre-emptive measures against the spread of the dreaded virus" said BEST chief medical officer, Anil Kumar Singal.