Coronavirus in Mumbai: Eight BEST employees discharged

Mumbai: There was a small sigh of relief for the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, as the recovery rate of its Covid19 infected employees increased to 35 per cent on Wednesday, with eight patients getting discharged in a single day.

Of the 95 BEST staffers who have tested positive so far, including ten fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 33 have successfully battled the disease and been discharged while there have been five deaths so far.

Besides, 80 per cent of the patients currently under treatment are now asymptomatic or only have mild symptoms. "In all, 95 BEST staffers were found Covid-19 positive.

Five of them succumbed while 33 of them have been discharged till date. The rest are under treatment, so we can say the recovery rate has increased to 35 percent today" said Dr Anil Kumar Singhal, chief medical officer, BEST.