Coronavirus in Mumbai: E-commerce to temporarily suspend services tomorrow

Mumbai: In respond to PM Modi's call to maintain a Janata Curfew on March 22, several e-commerce ser­vi­ce providers have decided to curtail services in city.

Keeping aside the temporary suspension of services on Sunday, e-commerce bodies have stated, they will resume services on Monday. Indian home service aggregator Urban Clap has in a press statement said it will tempo­rarily cancel its service on Sunday for the greater good of the nation.

“We are fully committed to our nation's safety and health and will therefore not be taking new requests for March 22, and those already booked will be rescheduled,” Urban Clap said.