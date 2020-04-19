Coronavirus in Mumbai: Drive-thru test to promote social distancing

Mumbai: Amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic, more and more citizens want to test themselves for the deadly disease. However, the testing itself possesses sufficient risk of being exposed to the virus.

To test more people with minimum risk, the civic body has roped in private parties and introduced a new way of testing called ‘drive-thru testing’. Unlike standing in long queues, this new pattern is just like collecting food from a drive-through of a food joint as here one need not step out of their vehicle.

After reaching the facility, one just needs to roll down their car windows after which their nasal / throat swab sample is taken through the car window – the entire process takes about five to ten minutes.