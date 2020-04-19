Coronavirus in Mumbai: Drive-thru test to promote social distancing

Mumbai: Amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic, more and more citizens want to test themselves for the deadly disease. However, the testing itself possesses sufficient risk of being exposed to the virus.
To test more people with minimum risk, the civic body has roped in private parties and introduced a new way of testing called ‘drive-thru testing’. Unlike standing in long queues, this new pattern is just like collecting food from a drive-through of a food joint as here one need not step out of their vehicle.
After reaching the facility, one just needs to roll down their car windows after which their nasal / throat swab sample is taken through the car window – the entire process takes about five to ten minutes.
The test results will be emailed to the customer, and if the test results come out positive then they can proceed with further treatment. However, the civic body has set up a few norms for the test. A doctor’s prescription is must. If somebody doubts that they have symptoms of Covid-19, they should first consult with their doctor.
Following the doctor’s approval for the test, the patient should call on the toll-free numbers of either BMC or private healthcare centres. The patient will be given a token number, which will tell where the tests are being conducted and the timing of his test. The civic body has set up ‘drive-thru’ centres at its parking lots in Byculla, Dadar, Parel, Vikhroli, Borivali and Mulund.
“As active Covid cases in Mumbai are increasing exponentially, the drive-thru concept work as a great tool to fast-track sample collection," said Ravi Aggarwal, Regional COO – South, West, Central India and International business, SRL Diagnostics. SRL Diagnostics has set up a toll-free number (1800 222000) for making the drive thru test appointment.
