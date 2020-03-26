Coronavirus in Mumbai: Don't compel us to seek Army help, says Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has issued a stern warning to not to compel the government to seek the services of the Army to maintain the lockdown.

In a strong message to citizens, Pawar also said that the government will not tolerate attacks on police, medical staff and other employees discharging their duties.

He asked the police and citizens to show restraint and cooperate with each other in implementing the government’s plan to combat coronavirus.

"The US administration had sought the Army’s help for effective implementation of lockdown there, following the spread of coronavirus. Don’t force the state government to seek Indian Army’s help in Maharashtra for the same.

It is the responsibility of all to follow the curfew/lockdown guidelines," he noted. Pawar said that it is a matter of grave concern that citizens are breaching social distancing norms and gathering in large numbers to buy necessities.

This is despite the government’s assurance to maintain the supply of essential commodities and services during the lockdown. He further asked civic and local bodies to organise the supply of essential commodities on the premises of residential societies or directly at homes.

CLARIFICATION ON CURBS:

Furthermore, Minister of Home Anil Deshmukh has clarified that during lockdown there is no curb on movement for the purpose of buying essential commodities like medicines, groceries and vegetables. He added that family members were also allowed to visit patients in hospitals.

Deshmukh, who held a marathon meeting with the home secretary, the director general of police and the Mumbai police commissioner, said that the e-commerce firms were told to reach out to the state police or local police stations, if they face any inconvenience while making deliveries.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat has said there are no restrictions on working in farms or engaging in other farming activities in the lockdown period.

He informed that instructions have been given to all district collectors to ensure adequate fuel was made available for harvesting machines that have come from Punjab for reaping of wheat.