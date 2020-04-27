Coronavirus in Mumbai: District-wise situation being examined, CM Uddhav Thackeray

He also showered praise on union minister and veteran BJP leader Nitin Gadkari for his call to cooperate with the State government.

At the same time, he announced that he has been in constant touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who are also helping the state government fight the pandemic.

Thackeray also hit out at the BJP for levelling allegations about irregularities in food grain distribution. In this context, he targeted the Centre for not yet supplying wheat and pulses for distribution under the Food Security Act.

On the shifting of migrants to their home states, Thackeray said his government is making all efforts, but it will not be possible to transport them in trains as it will lead to crowding and further spread of virus.

‘’I assure the migrant labourers that I am talking to the Centre and with the states; whatever is possible, will be done soon. One thing is sure that trains are not running because we do not want crowding,’’ he reasoned. Thackeray said some industries have been allowed to restart in certain districts and the government will see what it can do after April 30.

He rebutted the charge that the government was hiding facts and actual numbers of coronavirus cases. ‘‘The numbers are fluctuating. Moreover, 70% to -80% are asymptomatic cases and have been quarantined; they are discharged when they test negative,’’ he said.

Open grounds like the Goregaon Exhibition Centre and the NSCI in Worli were being turned into giant isolation facilities, in case the number spikes. ‘‘But the number of containment zones in hotspots is coming down. The Central team has lauded the handling of the crisis at Worli,’’ he said.