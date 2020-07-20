Coronavirus in Mumbai: Distributed 50 high nasal flow cannula devices in various BMC, govt hospitals, says Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra cabinet minister and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said that they distributed 50 high nasal flow cannula devices in various BMC and government hospitals.

He also said that it was his endeavour from April to support various cities of Maharashtra with life saving devices as these. Taking to Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray wrote: "Today we distributed 50 High Nasal Flow Cannula devices in various hospitals of State, @mybmc and jumbo facilities across Mumbai, thanks to support from @punitgoenka. It’s been my endeavour from April to support various cities of Maharashtra with life saving devices as these."