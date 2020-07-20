Coronavirus in Mumbai: Distributed 50 high nasal flow cannula devices in various BMC, govt hospitals, says Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra cabinet minister and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said that they distributed 50 high nasal flow cannula devices in various BMC and government hospitals.
He also said that it was his endeavour from April to support various cities of Maharashtra with life saving devices as these. Taking to Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray wrote: "Today we distributed 50 High Nasal Flow Cannula devices in various hospitals of State, @mybmc and jumbo facilities across Mumbai, thanks to support from @punitgoenka. It’s been my endeavour from April to support various cities of Maharashtra with life saving devices as these."
Earlier on Saturday, Aaditya Thackeray filed a plea before Supreme Court challenging the University Grants Commission's decision to hold final year exams for colleges and universities in September. The state government has already cancelled the final year/final semester examinations for professional and non-professional courses.
Meanwhile, Setting a grim record, Maharashtra on Sunday added the highest-ever 9,518 new COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the tally to 3,10,455 while 258 more people succumbed, including 149 deaths in the Mumbai metropolitan region, state Health department said. The number of fatalities in the state now stands at 11,854, it said. This is the first time that the number of new cases crossed the 9,000-mark in a single day.
