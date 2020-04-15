Coronavirus in Mumbai: Direct to home, get vegetables, fruits delivered to your doorstep

Mumbai: In view of the erratic supply of farm produce during the lockdown and the ban on roadside vegetable vendors, housing societies, local ward offices and corporators have started directly procuring fruits and vegetables from farmers.

The lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in labourers and suppliers fleeing to their native towns.

This has disrupted supply, as with fewer freight and labour services, the supply of vegetables from the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, to various parts of Mumbai has been severely affected. With stocks running low, prices have begun spiralling.

To deal with this crisis, the BMC has come up with the idea to directly procure produce from farmers in the state and deliver it to housing societies at reasonable prices.

On its Twitter page, the BMC has provided contact details of the suppliers, whom the residents of housing societies need to contact and place orders for doorstep delivery.

"We have come up with this initiative to ensure minimal human contact. We have provided details on our Twitter handle and sent out notifications to the committee members as well," said a civic official. "Vegetable retailers are fleecing public and there is not adequate supply either.