Coronavirus in Mumbai: Dharavi residents pitch in to rescue one of their own

Her husband, a daily wager, earned Rs 5,000 per month, of which Rs 2,000 went towards rent. The family was barely coping when the lockdown began. Their plight rapidly deteriorated into a grim battle for survival. The couple often fought over how to keep their children fed.

"My husband left me three days ago, saying he was going to stay at the factory, leaving me alone to deal with two kids and a new born. With no one to help, we went hungry for at least three days.

This is when thoughts of suicide began to enter my mind. No sooner had I told my neighbours this, they and the entire locality rushed to my assistance."

"I got more than what I needed, and my heart is full of gratitude. Help came when I most needed it. I am thankful to everyone who helped me," she said. According to a social activist from the area, Geeta Yadav, "This is the time when we have to show humanity, setting aside our cultural differences.

We were alarmed to hear about her suicidal thoughts and rushed to help. Some gave her groceries, some gave her vegetables and others gave her kerosene," Yadav said. "We also counselled her, telling her we were all facing difficulties but together, we could win this battle," she said.