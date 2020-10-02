Coronavirus in Mumbai: Dharavi reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 3,192

Dharavi, considered to be Asia's largest slum, reported 16 new coronavirus cases on the sixth day in a row.

With the addition of 16 new cases, the tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi area rose to 3,192 on Thursday. Out of the total COVID-19 cases, 2,731 have already recovered and the area now has 170 active patients. Dharavi had reported seven new cases on September 25. Dharavi, spread over 2.5 sq km, has a population of over 6.5 lakh.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,07,494 with the addition of 2,352 new cases, while 43 fresh deaths took the toll to 8,969, the city civic body said. On Wednesday, Mumbai had witnessed the highest-ever single day spike of 2,654 COVID-19 cases.