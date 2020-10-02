Coronavirus in Mumbai: Dharavi reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 3,192

Dharavi, considered to be Asia's largest slum, reported 16 new coronavirus cases on the sixth day in a row.
With the addition of 16 new cases, the tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi area rose to 3,192 on Thursday. Out of the total COVID-19 cases, 2,731 have already recovered and the area now has 170 active patients. Dharavi had reported seven new cases on September 25. Dharavi, spread over 2.5 sq km, has a population of over 6.5 lakh.
Meanwhile, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,07,494 with the addition of 2,352 new cases, while 43 fresh deaths took the toll to 8,969, the city civic body said. On Wednesday, Mumbai had witnessed the highest-ever single day spike of 2,654 COVID-19 cases.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s daily update said the number of recovered cases in Mumbai rose to 1,70,678 with 1,410 more patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the BMC, Mumbai'srecovery rate of COVID-19 patients stood at 82 percent, whereas the city has 27,435 active cases. The financial capital has an average growth rate of 1.06 percent and the city's average doubling rate is 66 days, the civic body stated. The BMC has conducted 11.29 lakh COVID-19 tests so far.
