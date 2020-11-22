Coronavirus in Mumbai: Dharavi reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 3,640

With ten new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi, the total coronavirus tally in the area have increased to 3,640 on Saturday.

Dharavi had reported only one new case on Friday and since Monday, the number of daily new cases had not exceeded three. Of the total 3,640 COVID-19 cases, 3,314 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals. The number of active cases in the area increased to 15. Spread over 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi is considered to be the largest slum in Asia with a population of over 6.5 lakh.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,092 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally of infected people in the metropolis to 2,74,572. According to a report by the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, the city reported 1,565 recoveries/discharges and 14 COVID-related fatalities on Tuesday. As many as 2,51,509 recoveries/discharges and 10,654 deaths due to the deadly pathogen have been reported so far, while the active cases stand at 9,325.

Maharashtra has 79,873 active coronavirus cases, the highest in the country. Maharashtra on Saturday reported 5,760 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 17,74,455.

With 62 people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll reached 46,573. A total of 4,088 patients were discharged in the day, raising the tally of recoveries to 16,47,004.